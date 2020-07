Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Welcome to The Windsor where classic architecture meets modern conveniences. Located in highly desired Forest Park area, The Windsor is within walking distance to St. Vincent's Hospital, Clairmont Shopping Center, dining, golf, and two miles to UAB. Easy access to Highway 280 and I65. Enjoy a jog or walking the dog. Studio and One Bedroom apartments have been stylishly remodeled with sleek modern features at an affordable price.