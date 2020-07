Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse e-payments fire pit game room guest parking internet cafe key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community tennis court trash valet

Situated in Southeast Birmingham and neighboring the Little Cahaba River, The Trails at Cahaba River is surrounded by lush trees and greenery. Take a stroll on the private trail along the Little Cahaba River or settle into one of the adirondack chairs and take in the surrounding sounds and scenery. Enjoy a meal outside with friends and family on your private balcony or patio. Take a splash in either of the two outdoor pools, get a workout in at the 24/7 fitness center, run around at the playground, or BBQ at the picnic area. Located within the Jefferson County School District and conveniently located off Highway 280, The Trails at Cahaba River is just a 10-mile drive from downtown Birmingham and near Grandview Medical Center, Summit Shopping Center and The Galleria. Escape to home at The Trails at Cahaba River.