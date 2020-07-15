All apartments in Birmingham
The Park at Forestdale
The Park at Forestdale

115 Crabapple Lane · (205) 881-0121
Location

115 Crabapple Lane, Birmingham, AL 35214
Smithfield Estates

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1101F · Avail. now

$600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Unit 1117H · Avail. now

$600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Unit 1101T · Avail. Aug 1

$600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 285B · Avail. Aug 15

$670

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 279A · Avail. Aug 28

$670

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 205D · Avail. Aug 27

$685

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2911 · Avail. Jul 27

$895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Park at Forestdale.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
dishwasher
cable included
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
e-payments
package receiving
clubhouse
coffee bar
online portal
Welcome to the Park at Forestdale - a charming collection of five distinct communities offering a variety of distinct floor plans and locations. Studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer spacious layouts and plenty of storage. The Park at Forestdale team is committed to delivering exceptional resident experiences. Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums and parks are all in close proximity, with sponsored activities to help you develop new hobbies while getting to know your neighbors. Call us today to schedule your personal or virtual tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 for 1 pet; $500 for 2 pets one time fee
limit: 2 allowed
rent: $25
restrictions: Please consult Management regarding restricted breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Park at Forestdale have any available units?
The Park at Forestdale has 16 units available starting at $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does The Park at Forestdale have?
Some of The Park at Forestdale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Park at Forestdale currently offering any rent specials?
The Park at Forestdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Park at Forestdale pet-friendly?
Yes, The Park at Forestdale is pet friendly.
Does The Park at Forestdale offer parking?
No, The Park at Forestdale does not offer parking.
Does The Park at Forestdale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Park at Forestdale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Park at Forestdale have a pool?
Yes, The Park at Forestdale has a pool.
Does The Park at Forestdale have accessible units?
No, The Park at Forestdale does not have accessible units.
Does The Park at Forestdale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Park at Forestdale has units with dishwashers.
