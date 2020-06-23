The Highlands

Amenities
Nestled in the middle of bustling Highland Avenue, The Phares offers studio, one bedroom and two bedroom floor plans. Established in 1928, The Phares is full of charm and splendor. From the historic hardwood floors, raised bathrooms, pedestal sinks, and spacious screened-in balconies, The Phares preserves many aspects of its original architecture! Black kitchen appliances, cabinetry and access to a 24-hour laundry facility located next-door provides added convenience to top off our unbeatable floor plans! Come home to The Phares!