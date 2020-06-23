All apartments in Birmingham
Last updated July 22 2020 at 3:35 AM

The Highlands

2310 Highland Avenue South · (256) 563-5903
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2310 Highland Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35205
Highland Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit A-7 · Avail. Jul 23

$675

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit A-21 · Avail. Aug 22

$970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-14 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,121

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Highlands.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
Nestled in the middle of bustling Highland Avenue, The Phares offers studio, one bedroom and two bedroom floor plans. Established in 1928, The Phares is full of charm and splendor. From the historic hardwood floors, raised bathrooms, pedestal sinks, and spacious screened-in balconies, The Phares preserves many aspects of its original architecture! Black kitchen appliances, cabinetry and access to a 24-hour laundry facility located next-door provides added convenience to top off our unbeatable floor plans! Come home to The Phares!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Highlands have any available units?
The Highlands has 3 units available starting at $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does The Highlands have?
Some of The Highlands's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Highlands currently offering any rent specials?
The Highlands is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Highlands pet-friendly?
Yes, The Highlands is pet friendly.
Does The Highlands offer parking?
No, The Highlands does not offer parking.
Does The Highlands have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Highlands does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Highlands have a pool?
No, The Highlands does not have a pool.
Does The Highlands have accessible units?
No, The Highlands does not have accessible units.
Does The Highlands have units with dishwashers?
No, The Highlands does not have units with dishwashers.
