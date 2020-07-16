Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry

Overlooking Hwy 31/Red Mountain Expressway, Sycamore Manor offers an award-winning courtyard, commmunity porches, and beautiful architecture. These one bedrooms lay claim to several unique floor plans boasting large bay windows and long hallways or more traditional square-like designs. Our upgraded appliances, 24-hour on-site laundry facility, tiled bathrooms and newly refinished hardwood floors provide the final touches to set Sycamore Manor above the rest! Convenient access to Hwy 31, local eateries and shopping, you are close to excitement but always with comfort! Come home to Sycamore Manor!