Sycamore Manor
Last updated July 16 2020 at 5:06 AM

Sycamore Manor

1248 22nd Street South · (813) 489-4056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1248 22nd Street South, Birmingham, AL 35205
Highland Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit G-1 · Avail. Sep 5

$842

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

Unit H-1 · Avail. now

$904

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit H-2 · Avail. Aug 28

$913

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sycamore Manor.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
Overlooking Hwy 31/Red Mountain Expressway, Sycamore Manor offers an award-winning courtyard, commmunity porches, and beautiful architecture. These one bedrooms lay claim to several unique floor plans boasting large bay windows and long hallways or more traditional square-like designs. Our upgraded appliances, 24-hour on-site laundry facility, tiled bathrooms and newly refinished hardwood floors provide the final touches to set Sycamore Manor above the rest! Convenient access to Hwy 31, local eateries and shopping, you are close to excitement but always with comfort! Come home to Sycamore Manor!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sycamore Manor have any available units?
Sycamore Manor has 3 units available starting at $842 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does Sycamore Manor have?
Some of Sycamore Manor's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sycamore Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Sycamore Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sycamore Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Sycamore Manor is pet friendly.
Does Sycamore Manor offer parking?
Yes, Sycamore Manor offers parking.
Does Sycamore Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sycamore Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sycamore Manor have a pool?
No, Sycamore Manor does not have a pool.
Does Sycamore Manor have accessible units?
No, Sycamore Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Sycamore Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, Sycamore Manor does not have units with dishwashers.
