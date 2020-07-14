All apartments in Birmingham
Find more places like Places at Red Rocks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Birmingham, AL
/
Places at Red Rocks
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

Places at Red Rocks

1534 17th Street South · (205) 512-3728
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Birmingham
See all
Five Points South
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1534 17th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35205
Five Points South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1532-H · Avail. Jul 31

$695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 1530-H · Avail. Jul 30

$745

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1534-K · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1096 sqft

Unit 1526-A · Avail. Aug 22

$995

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1096 sqft

Unit 1534-G · Avail. Aug 22

$995

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1096 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Places at Red Rocks.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bike storage
clubhouse
dog park
Nestled against historic Red Mountain in Birmingham within walking distance to the UAB, the Places at Red Rocks offers several different floor plans, both renovated and partially renovated, allowing room for multiple price points. The fully renovated apartments at Places at Red Rocks include: stainless steel appliances, new light fixtures/fans, fresh paint, new flooring, fully renovated bathrooms and kitchens, and much more. Places at Red Rocks also offers Balconies, Wood burning fire places, Washer/dryer connections, and an Onsite laundry facility. While youre living at Places at Red Rocks, you can enjoy the common areas, created with you, the resident, in mind. Park your bike at our covered bike racks while you visit the outdoor lounge area located next to our naturally spring fed Koi fish pond. Let your dog run free in our fenced in Dog Park and afterwards, give your pet a bath at our Pet Washing Station. Places At Red Rocks wants you to not only enjoy the newly renovated space inside your home, but also enjoy the outdoor amenities that make living in an apartment home a one of a kind experience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 1.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Additional: Utility Fee $50-$70, Trash $5/month, Pest Control $5/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 per pet
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Places at Red Rocks have any available units?
Places at Red Rocks has 7 units available starting at $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does Places at Red Rocks have?
Some of Places at Red Rocks's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Places at Red Rocks currently offering any rent specials?
Places at Red Rocks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Places at Red Rocks pet-friendly?
Yes, Places at Red Rocks is pet friendly.
Does Places at Red Rocks offer parking?
Yes, Places at Red Rocks offers parking.
Does Places at Red Rocks have units with washers and dryers?
No, Places at Red Rocks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Places at Red Rocks have a pool?
No, Places at Red Rocks does not have a pool.
Does Places at Red Rocks have accessible units?
No, Places at Red Rocks does not have accessible units.
Does Places at Red Rocks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Places at Red Rocks has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Places at Red Rocks?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Retreat at Rocky Ridge
1000 Autumn Wood Dr
Birmingham, AL 35216
Pizitz Building
120 19th Street North
Birmingham, AL 35203
The Kenzie Apartment Homes
4501 Old Caldwell Mill Rd
Birmingham, AL 35242
Ascot Place
544 Gadsden Hwy
Birmingham, AL 35235
The Park at Forestdale
115 Crabapple Lane
Birmingham, AL 35214
Parkview
3833 6th Ave S
Birmingham, AL 35222
Moretti
101 Moretti Circle
Birmingham, AL 35209
The Point at Oak Mountain
1 Stonecrest Dr
Birmingham, AL 35242

Similar Pages

Birmingham 1 BedroomsBirmingham 2 Bedrooms
Birmingham Apartments with PoolBirmingham Dog Friendly Apartments
Birmingham Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, AL
Alabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, AL
Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glen IrisFive Points SouthForest Park
Sand RidgeHighland ParkCrestwood South
CrestlineLiberty Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity