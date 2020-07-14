Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan fireplace oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage clubhouse dog park

Nestled against historic Red Mountain in Birmingham within walking distance to the UAB, the Places at Red Rocks offers several different floor plans, both renovated and partially renovated, allowing room for multiple price points. The fully renovated apartments at Places at Red Rocks include: stainless steel appliances, new light fixtures/fans, fresh paint, new flooring, fully renovated bathrooms and kitchens, and much more. Places at Red Rocks also offers Balconies, Wood burning fire places, Washer/dryer connections, and an Onsite laundry facility. While youre living at Places at Red Rocks, you can enjoy the common areas, created with you, the resident, in mind. Park your bike at our covered bike racks while you visit the outdoor lounge area located next to our naturally spring fed Koi fish pond. Let your dog run free in our fenced in Dog Park and afterwards, give your pet a bath at our Pet Washing Station. Places At Red Rocks wants you to not only enjoy the newly renovated space inside your home, but also enjoy the outdoor amenities that make living in an apartment home a one of a kind experience.