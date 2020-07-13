Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony w/d hookup dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance garage accessible online portal package receiving

Visit Our Apartments Near Birmingham & Homewood, Alabama



Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities. Conveniently located in Birmingham’s flourishing Homewood neighborhood, near the I-65 and US 280 corridors, Mountain Woods is just minutes away from Brookwood Village Mall and The Summit Mall as well as all the shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby Hoover and Vestavia Hills, Birmingham has to offer.



Mountain Woods offers its residents comfortable one, two, and three-bedroom* apartment homes, in addition to thoughtful amenities such as our sparkling pool, your own private patio or balcony, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. You’ll also find attached alluring features like garages, extra storage, and washer/dryer connections available in select units.



Take a dip in our gorgeous pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community, or have a day out in nearby Hoover or Vestav