Birmingham, AL
Mountain Woods
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:35 PM

Mountain Woods

1000 Beacon Pkwy E · (205) 351-0450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 Beacon Pkwy E, Birmingham, AL 35209
Glen Iris

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1003D · Avail. Sep 5

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 1001D · Avail. Sep 5

$865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 1031A · Avail. Aug 5

$865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mountain Woods.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
accessible
online portal
package receiving
Visit Our Apartments Near Birmingham & Homewood, Alabama

Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities. Conveniently located in Birmingham’s flourishing Homewood neighborhood, near the I-65 and US 280 corridors, Mountain Woods is just minutes away from Brookwood Village Mall and The Summit Mall as well as all the shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby Hoover and Vestavia Hills, Birmingham has to offer.

Mountain Woods offers its residents comfortable one, two, and three-bedroom* apartment homes, in addition to thoughtful amenities such as our sparkling pool, your own private patio or balcony, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. You’ll also find attached alluring features like garages, extra storage, and washer/dryer connections available in select units.

Take a dip in our gorgeous pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community, or have a day out in nearby Hoover or Vestav

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $400
limit: 1
rent: None
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: On site parking. Garage lot.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mountain Woods have any available units?
Mountain Woods has 3 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does Mountain Woods have?
Some of Mountain Woods's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mountain Woods currently offering any rent specials?
Mountain Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mountain Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, Mountain Woods is pet friendly.
Does Mountain Woods offer parking?
Yes, Mountain Woods offers parking.
Does Mountain Woods have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mountain Woods offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mountain Woods have a pool?
Yes, Mountain Woods has a pool.
Does Mountain Woods have accessible units?
Yes, Mountain Woods has accessible units.
Does Mountain Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mountain Woods has units with dishwashers.
