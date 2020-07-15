Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Livingston Oaks.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
cable included
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
pet friendly
clubhouse
e-payments
online portal
playground
Extravagance you can afford! There's a special feeling and warmth about the place you call home. The team at Livingston Oaks is committed to creating that perfect sense of home. When we say it at Livingston Oaks, it comes from the heart! "WELCOME HOME!"
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
restrictions: Weight limit: 22 lbs each.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Livingston Oaks have any available units?
Livingston Oaks has 4 units available starting at $780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does Livingston Oaks have?
Some of Livingston Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Livingston Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Livingston Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Livingston Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Livingston Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Livingston Oaks offer parking?
No, Livingston Oaks does not offer parking.
Does Livingston Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Livingston Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Livingston Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Livingston Oaks has a pool.
Does Livingston Oaks have accessible units?
No, Livingston Oaks does not have accessible units.