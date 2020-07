Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center coffee bar dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage package receiving tennis court trash valet on-site laundry 24hr maintenance dog grooming area internet access internet cafe

Return to a time when traditions of elegance and serenity created the impression of one's ultimate living experience. Changing the way you view apartment living is what sets Hawthorne at Lake Heather apartment homes in Birmingham, AL apart from its neighbors. This 35-acre community sits atop the banks of prestigious Lake Heather located close to a variety of attractions such as Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Riverchase Galleria Mall, Birmingham Zoo and many others. Along this 110-acre lake, you will find a luxury apartment community with a flair for offering the best in customer service, unsurpassed resident amenities, and the location of pure tranquility.