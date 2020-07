Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court business center car wash area dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool garage package receiving tennis court trash valet cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill coffee bar courtyard e-payments internet access key fob access online portal

NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!



Welcome home to luxury living at Chace Lake Villas Apartment Homes in Birmingham, Alabama! Chace Lake Villas is perfectly located next to Riverchase Galleria, the largest shopping mall in Alabama.



Our community will exceed all of your expectations in apartment living. We are pleased to offer designer homes with fully equipped kitchens and spacious interiors. Enjoy maintenance free living with our on site management staff!



Chace Lake Villas offer an extended amenity package including a 24 hour state of the art fitness center, resort style pool, convenient car care center, clothes care center, and resident activities. We also feature multiple sports courts for any enthusiast including a lighted tennis court and a basketball court!



Coupled with an excellent location and spacious floorplans, Chace Lake Villas is simply the only place to call home. Come to Chace Lake Villas and experience what true luxury living is all about!