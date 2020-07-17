All apartments in Birmingham
922 Chinchona Drive
922 Chinchona Drive

922 Chinchona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

922 Chinchona Drive, Birmingham, AL 35214
Smithfield Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
range
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Microwave

This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas, the bedrooms, and the kitchen. The bathrooms have tile flooring. The unit has a living and bonus room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Gas Water Heater
Gas Heating
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Driveway

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 Chinchona Drive have any available units?
922 Chinchona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Birmingham, AL.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 922 Chinchona Drive have?
Some of 922 Chinchona Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 Chinchona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
922 Chinchona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 Chinchona Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 922 Chinchona Drive is pet friendly.
Does 922 Chinchona Drive offer parking?
No, 922 Chinchona Drive does not offer parking.
Does 922 Chinchona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 Chinchona Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 Chinchona Drive have a pool?
No, 922 Chinchona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 922 Chinchona Drive have accessible units?
No, 922 Chinchona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 922 Chinchona Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 922 Chinchona Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
