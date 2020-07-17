922 Chinchona Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan microwave range

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Microwave



This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas, the bedrooms, and the kitchen. The bathrooms have tile flooring. The unit has a living and bonus room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.



This house also includes:

Gas Water Heater

Gas Heating

Central Cooling System



Additional information:

Ceiling Fans

Driveway



