8316 5th Avenue South

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Electric Stove



This home features laminate flooring throughout the living areas, the bedrooms, and the kitchen. The bathroom has tile flooring. The unit has a living room and a den. Washer and Dryer hook-up.



This house also includes:

Gas Water Heater

Gas Heating

Central Cooling System



Additional information:

Ceiling Fans

Fireplace

Street Parking

*Pet must be under 50 lbs



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.