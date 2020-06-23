All apartments in Birmingham
Find more places like 8316 5th Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Birmingham, AL
/
8316 5th Avenue South
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:56 PM

8316 5th Avenue South

8316 5th Avenue South · (205) 623-5220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Birmingham
See all
South Eastlake
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8316 5th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35206
South Eastlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Electric Stove

This home features laminate flooring throughout the living areas, the bedrooms, and the kitchen. The bathroom has tile flooring. The unit has a living room and a den. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Gas Water Heater
Gas Heating
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Fireplace
Street Parking
*Pet must be under 50 lbs

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8316 5th Avenue South have any available units?
8316 5th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Birmingham, AL.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 8316 5th Avenue South have?
Some of 8316 5th Avenue South's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8316 5th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
8316 5th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8316 5th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 8316 5th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 8316 5th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 8316 5th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 8316 5th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8316 5th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8316 5th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 8316 5th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 8316 5th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 8316 5th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 8316 5th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 8316 5th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 8316 5th Avenue South?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir
Birmingham, AL 35215
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW
Birmingham, AL 35211
Flats on Fourth
1508 4th Ave S
Birmingham, AL 35233
Onyx at 600
600 Earline Cir
Birmingham, AL 35215
Sycamore Manor
1248 22nd Street South
Birmingham, AL 35205
Christine Court
3827 6th Ave S
Birmingham, AL 35222
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd
Birmingham, AL 35243
Mountainside Apartments
101 Penthouse Drive
Birmingham, AL 35205

Similar Pages

Birmingham 1 BedroomsBirmingham 2 Bedrooms
Birmingham Apartments with PoolsBirmingham Dog Friendly Apartments
Birmingham Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, AL
Alabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, AL
Center Point, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, AL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Five Points SouthGlen IrisForest Park
Sand RidgeHighland ParkSouth Eastlake
Crestwood SouthCrestline

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Jefferson State Community CollegeLawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
The University of Alabama
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity