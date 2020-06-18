All apartments in Birmingham
Find more places like 808 Ozark Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Birmingham, AL
/
808 Ozark Court
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:23 PM

808 Ozark Court

808 Ozark Court · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Birmingham
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

808 Ozark Court, Birmingham, AL 35214
Sandusky

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Walk into this ranch style home. The kitchen has ample cabinet space and stainless steel appliances, including a flat-top stove. There is a full bathroom and laundry room off of the kitchen. This home also features a one car garage, and another living space downstairs.

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Ozark Court have any available units?
808 Ozark Court has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 Ozark Court have?
Some of 808 Ozark Court's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Ozark Court currently offering any rent specials?
808 Ozark Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Ozark Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 Ozark Court is pet friendly.
Does 808 Ozark Court offer parking?
Yes, 808 Ozark Court does offer parking.
Does 808 Ozark Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Ozark Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Ozark Court have a pool?
No, 808 Ozark Court does not have a pool.
Does 808 Ozark Court have accessible units?
No, 808 Ozark Court does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Ozark Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Ozark Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 808 Ozark Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S
Birmingham, AL 35233
Colony Woods
2000 Colony Park Dr
Birmingham, AL 35243
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW
Birmingham, AL 35211
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd
Birmingham, AL 35242
The Park at Forestdale
115 Crabapple Lane
Birmingham, AL 35214
Colonial Grand at Riverchase Trails
1000 Riverchase Trl
Birmingham, AL 35244
Parkside
1701 1st Ave
Birmingham, AL 35217
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd
Birmingham, AL 35243

Similar Pages

Birmingham 1 BedroomsBirmingham 2 Bedrooms
Birmingham Dog Friendly ApartmentsBirmingham Pet Friendly Places
Birmingham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, AL
Alabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, AL
Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glen IrisFive Points SouthForest Park
Sand RidgeHighland ParkCrestwood South
CrestlineLiberty Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity