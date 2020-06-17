All apartments in Birmingham
8016 5th Avenue North
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

8016 5th Avenue North

8016 5th Avenue North · (205) 623-5220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8016 5th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35206
North Eastlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas, the bedrooms, and kitchen. The bathroom has tile flooring.The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Driveway
Fenced Yard

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8016 5th Avenue North have any available units?
8016 5th Avenue North has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Is 8016 5th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
8016 5th Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8016 5th Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 8016 5th Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 8016 5th Avenue North offer parking?
No, 8016 5th Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 8016 5th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8016 5th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8016 5th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 8016 5th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 8016 5th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 8016 5th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 8016 5th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 8016 5th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8016 5th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 8016 5th Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
