Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5309 Court I

5309 Avenue I · (205) 509-0484 ext. 2055090484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5309 Avenue I, Birmingham, AL 35208
Belview Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5309 Court I · Avail. now

$700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
5309 Court I - Welcome Home to 5309 Court I! This great 2BR/1BA home has a fresh modern paint job, new carpet, kitchen with ample counter space, beautiful flooring, covered front porch, and yard space for backyard BBQ`s. This property will go fast schedule you’re viewing today. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

AHI Properties
8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States
Phone: +1 205-682-9106

AHI Properties

(RLNE5914566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5309 Court I have any available units?
5309 Court I has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 5309 Court I have?
Some of 5309 Court I's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5309 Court I currently offering any rent specials?
5309 Court I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5309 Court I pet-friendly?
Yes, 5309 Court I is pet friendly.
Does 5309 Court I offer parking?
No, 5309 Court I does not offer parking.
Does 5309 Court I have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5309 Court I does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5309 Court I have a pool?
No, 5309 Court I does not have a pool.
Does 5309 Court I have accessible units?
No, 5309 Court I does not have accessible units.
Does 5309 Court I have units with dishwashers?
No, 5309 Court I does not have units with dishwashers.
