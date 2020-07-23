Roebuck - 3 bedroom home, 2 full baths, split bedroom design, hardwood floors, level lot, garage, large back deck, great location, total electric, Close to School, Close to Shopping, Central Heat & Air
(RLNE3966408)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 529 Lilac Drive have any available units?
529 Lilac Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Birmingham, AL.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 Lilac Drive have?
Some of 529 Lilac Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Lilac Drive currently offering any rent specials?
529 Lilac Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.