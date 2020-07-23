All apartments in Birmingham
Birmingham, AL
529 Lilac Drive
529 Lilac Drive

Location

529 Lilac Drive, Birmingham, AL 35215
Roebuck

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Roebuck - 3 bedroom home, 2 full baths, split bedroom design, hardwood floors, level lot, garage, large back deck, great location, total electric, Close to School, Close to Shopping, Central Heat & Air

(RLNE3966408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Lilac Drive have any available units?
529 Lilac Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Birmingham, AL.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 Lilac Drive have?
Some of 529 Lilac Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Lilac Drive currently offering any rent specials?
529 Lilac Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Lilac Drive pet-friendly?
No, 529 Lilac Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 529 Lilac Drive offer parking?
Yes, 529 Lilac Drive offers parking.
Does 529 Lilac Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 Lilac Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Lilac Drive have a pool?
No, 529 Lilac Drive does not have a pool.
Does 529 Lilac Drive have accessible units?
No, 529 Lilac Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Lilac Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 529 Lilac Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
