Home
/
Birmingham, AL
/
4721 3rd Avenue South
Last updated March 31 2020 at 11:12 PM

4721 3rd Avenue South

4721 3rd Avenue South · (205) 623-5220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4721 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35222
East Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1304 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher

This home features laminate flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom.The unit has a living and bonus room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Gas Water Heater
Gas Heating

Additional information:
Fireplace
Driveway
Fenced Yard

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4721 3rd Avenue South have any available units?
4721 3rd Avenue South has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 4721 3rd Avenue South have?
Some of 4721 3rd Avenue South's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4721 3rd Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
4721 3rd Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4721 3rd Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 4721 3rd Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 4721 3rd Avenue South offer parking?
No, 4721 3rd Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 4721 3rd Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4721 3rd Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4721 3rd Avenue South have a pool?
No, 4721 3rd Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 4721 3rd Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 4721 3rd Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 4721 3rd Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4721 3rd Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
