Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Home
/
Birmingham, AL
/
4509 40th Pl N
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4509 40th Pl N
4509 40th Place North
·
No Longer Available
Location
4509 40th Place North, Birmingham, AL 35217
Inglenook
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4509 40th Pl N have any available units?
4509 40th Pl N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Birmingham, AL
.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Birmingham Rent Report
.
Is 4509 40th Pl N currently offering any rent specials?
4509 40th Pl N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4509 40th Pl N pet-friendly?
No, 4509 40th Pl N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Birmingham
.
Does 4509 40th Pl N offer parking?
No, 4509 40th Pl N does not offer parking.
Does 4509 40th Pl N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4509 40th Pl N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4509 40th Pl N have a pool?
No, 4509 40th Pl N does not have a pool.
Does 4509 40th Pl N have accessible units?
No, 4509 40th Pl N does not have accessible units.
Does 4509 40th Pl N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4509 40th Pl N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4509 40th Pl N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4509 40th Pl N does not have units with air conditioning.
