Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:56 PM

412 Wilcox Street

412 Wilcox Street · No Longer Available
Location

412 Wilcox Street, Birmingham, AL 35214
Sandusky

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Wilcox Street have any available units?
412 Wilcox Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Birmingham, AL.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Is 412 Wilcox Street currently offering any rent specials?
412 Wilcox Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Wilcox Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Wilcox Street is pet friendly.
Does 412 Wilcox Street offer parking?
No, 412 Wilcox Street does not offer parking.
Does 412 Wilcox Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Wilcox Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Wilcox Street have a pool?
No, 412 Wilcox Street does not have a pool.
Does 412 Wilcox Street have accessible units?
No, 412 Wilcox Street does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Wilcox Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Wilcox Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Wilcox Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Wilcox Street does not have units with air conditioning.
