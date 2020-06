Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated range refrigerator

Come see this beautiful all-electric home today! This unit is spacious, recently updated, and has everything you'll need. Located in Fultondale. Just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and a short commute to Birmingham. The home comes with in-unit washer/dryer connections, stove and fridge will be installed before move-in. Section 8 is accepted.