Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Come see this large, beautiful all-electric home today! This home has been completely renovated. It features beautiful hardwood floors throughout and tons of character with built-in cabinets and bookcases. Lots of windows allow tons of natural light in the roomy bedrooms. Schedule a showing and view this home today! Sorry, no section 8.