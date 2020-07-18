All apartments in Birmingham
Find more places like 245 52nd Street North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Birmingham, AL
/
245 52nd Street North
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:50 PM

245 52nd Street North

245 52nd Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Birmingham
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

245 52nd Street North, Birmingham, AL 35212
Woodlawn

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2054988

Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1587 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, and stove, stainless steel appliances, central air, granite countertops, washer/dryer hookups, is freshly painted and newly renovated. With access to a fenced yard, porch and deck. Minutes away from I-20. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.birmingham@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 52nd Street North have any available units?
245 52nd Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Birmingham, AL.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 52nd Street North have?
Some of 245 52nd Street North's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 52nd Street North currently offering any rent specials?
245 52nd Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 52nd Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 52nd Street North is pet friendly.
Does 245 52nd Street North offer parking?
No, 245 52nd Street North does not offer parking.
Does 245 52nd Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 52nd Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 52nd Street North have a pool?
No, 245 52nd Street North does not have a pool.
Does 245 52nd Street North have accessible units?
No, 245 52nd Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 245 52nd Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 52nd Street North does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Cliff
3401 Cliff Road South
Birmingham, AL 35204
The Highlands
2310 Highland Avenue South
Birmingham, AL 35205
Inverness Cliffs
100 Inverness Cliffs Drive
Birmingham, AL 35242
Town View
2824 Rhodes Circle South
Birmingham, AL 35205
Arbors at Cahaba River
50 Cahaba River Parc
Birmingham, AL 35243
The VUE at Crestwood
1000 Eagle View Dr
Birmingham, AL 35212
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd
Birmingham, AL 35242
Parkview
3833 6th Ave S
Birmingham, AL 35222

Similar Pages

Birmingham 1 BedroomsBirmingham 2 Bedrooms
Birmingham Apartments with PoolsBirmingham Dog Friendly Apartments
Birmingham Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, AL
Alabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, AL
Center Point, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, AL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Five Points SouthGlen IrisForest Park
Sand RidgeHighland ParkSouth Eastlake
Crestwood SouthCrestline

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Jefferson State Community CollegeLawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
The University of Alabama