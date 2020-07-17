All apartments in Birmingham
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:10 PM

2301 24th Street Ensley

2301 24 St Ensley · (205) 509-0484 ext. 2055090484
Location

2301 24 St Ensley, Birmingham, AL 35208
Ensley Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2301 24th Street Ensley · Avail. now

$750

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1289 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Coming Soon! - Welcome Home to 2301 24th Street Ensley! This 3BR/1BA home has just been painted and features nice high ceilings and a great front porch. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

AHI Properties
8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States
Phone: +1 205-682-9106

AHI Properties

(RLNE5914589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 24th Street Ensley have any available units?
2301 24th Street Ensley has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Is 2301 24th Street Ensley currently offering any rent specials?
2301 24th Street Ensley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 24th Street Ensley pet-friendly?
Yes, 2301 24th Street Ensley is pet friendly.
Does 2301 24th Street Ensley offer parking?
No, 2301 24th Street Ensley does not offer parking.
Does 2301 24th Street Ensley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 24th Street Ensley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 24th Street Ensley have a pool?
No, 2301 24th Street Ensley does not have a pool.
Does 2301 24th Street Ensley have accessible units?
No, 2301 24th Street Ensley does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 24th Street Ensley have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 24th Street Ensley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2301 24th Street Ensley have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2301 24th Street Ensley has units with air conditioning.
