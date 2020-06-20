2008 3rd Ave N Unit 6-D

Amenities
Flexible Lease in Historic Watts Tower (Utilities Included) - Fully furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath condo for rent in the historic Watts Tower overlooking downtown Birmingham.
Kitchen features side-by-side refrigerator and granite countertops. Stainless appliances including microwave, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher.
Secure, gated parking with elevator access to unit.
Flexible start/end dates for lease and all utilities included. Small pets OK upon approval with $250 pet fee.
Rent: $2,000
Security Deposit: $2,000
Application Fee: $45 (credit, criminal, eviction history)
Call Rental Advantage to set up a showing today! 205-968-1825
https://rentaladvantage.appfolio.com/listings
(RLNE5571805)