Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2008 3rd Ave N Unit 6-D

2008 3rd Avenue North · (205) 968-1825
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2008 3rd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203
Central City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2008 3rd Ave N Unit 6-D · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 984 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
Flexible Lease in Historic Watts Tower (Utilities Included) - Fully furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath condo for rent in the historic Watts Tower overlooking downtown Birmingham.

Kitchen features side-by-side refrigerator and granite countertops. Stainless appliances including microwave, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher.

Secure, gated parking with elevator access to unit.

Flexible start/end dates for lease and all utilities included. Small pets OK upon approval with $250 pet fee.

Rent: $2,000
Security Deposit: $2,000
Application Fee: $45 (credit, criminal, eviction history)

Call Rental Advantage to set up a showing today! 205-968-1825

https://rentaladvantage.appfolio.com/listings

(RLNE5571805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 3rd Ave N Unit 6-D have any available units?
2008 3rd Ave N Unit 6-D has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 3rd Ave N Unit 6-D have?
Some of 2008 3rd Ave N Unit 6-D's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 3rd Ave N Unit 6-D currently offering any rent specials?
2008 3rd Ave N Unit 6-D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 3rd Ave N Unit 6-D pet-friendly?
Yes, 2008 3rd Ave N Unit 6-D is pet friendly.
Does 2008 3rd Ave N Unit 6-D offer parking?
Yes, 2008 3rd Ave N Unit 6-D does offer parking.
Does 2008 3rd Ave N Unit 6-D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 3rd Ave N Unit 6-D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 3rd Ave N Unit 6-D have a pool?
No, 2008 3rd Ave N Unit 6-D does not have a pool.
Does 2008 3rd Ave N Unit 6-D have accessible units?
No, 2008 3rd Ave N Unit 6-D does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 3rd Ave N Unit 6-D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2008 3rd Ave N Unit 6-D has units with dishwashers.
