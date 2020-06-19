All apartments in Birmingham
1720 Cullman Ave #4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1720 Cullman Ave #4

1720 Cullman Avenue · (205) 545-8474
Location

1720 Cullman Avenue, Birmingham, AL 35208
Bush Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1720 Cullman Ave #4 · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher

This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and the bathrooms. The unit has a living room.

This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Street Parking
*Only 1 pet under 20 lbs

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

(RLNE5716861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Cullman Ave #4 have any available units?
1720 Cullman Ave #4 has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 Cullman Ave #4 have?
Some of 1720 Cullman Ave #4's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 Cullman Ave #4 currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Cullman Ave #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Cullman Ave #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1720 Cullman Ave #4 is pet friendly.
Does 1720 Cullman Ave #4 offer parking?
No, 1720 Cullman Ave #4 does not offer parking.
Does 1720 Cullman Ave #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 Cullman Ave #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Cullman Ave #4 have a pool?
No, 1720 Cullman Ave #4 does not have a pool.
Does 1720 Cullman Ave #4 have accessible units?
No, 1720 Cullman Ave #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Cullman Ave #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 Cullman Ave #4 has units with dishwashers.
