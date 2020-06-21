All apartments in Birmingham
Find more places like 1674 English Knoll Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Birmingham, AL
/
1674 English Knoll Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

1674 English Knoll Lane

1674 English Knoll Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Birmingham
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1674 English Knoll Lane, Birmingham, AL 35235
Spring Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1674 English Knoll Lane have any available units?
1674 English Knoll Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Birmingham, AL.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Is 1674 English Knoll Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1674 English Knoll Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1674 English Knoll Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1674 English Knoll Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1674 English Knoll Lane offer parking?
No, 1674 English Knoll Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1674 English Knoll Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1674 English Knoll Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1674 English Knoll Lane have a pool?
No, 1674 English Knoll Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1674 English Knoll Lane have accessible units?
No, 1674 English Knoll Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1674 English Knoll Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1674 English Knoll Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1674 English Knoll Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1674 English Knoll Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir
Birmingham, AL 35215
The Drake
1931 15th Avenue South
Birmingham, AL 35205
Colonial Village at Trussville
90 Meadows Dr
Birmingham, AL 35235
Abbey at Inverness
1000 Hunt Cliff Rd
Birmingham, AL 35242
Park Place
600 24th St N
Birmingham, AL 35203
Hawthorne at Lake Heather
1 Lake Heather Reserve
Birmingham, AL 35242
Colonial Grand at Riverchase Trails
1000 Riverchase Trl
Birmingham, AL 35244
Mountainside Apartments
101 Penthouse Drive
Birmingham, AL 35205

Similar Pages

Birmingham 1 BedroomsBirmingham 2 Bedrooms
Birmingham Dog Friendly ApartmentsBirmingham Pet Friendly Places
Birmingham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, AL
Alabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, AL
Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glen IrisFive Points SouthForest Park
Sand RidgeHighland ParkCrestwood South
CrestlineLiberty Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University