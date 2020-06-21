All apartments in Birmingham
Last updated June 17 2020 at 10:21 PM

1325 16th Avenue South

1325 16th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1325 16th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35205
Five Points South

Amenities

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher

This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathrooms. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Street Parking
Fenced Yard

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 16th Avenue South have any available units?
1325 16th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Birmingham, AL.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 16th Avenue South have?
Some of 1325 16th Avenue South's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 16th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
1325 16th Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 16th Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 1325 16th Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 1325 16th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 1325 16th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 1325 16th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 16th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 16th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 1325 16th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 1325 16th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 1325 16th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 16th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 16th Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
