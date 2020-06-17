All apartments in Birmingham
Find more places like 1127 23rd Street South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Birmingham, AL
/
1127 23rd Street South
Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:50 PM

1127 23rd Street South

1127 23rd Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Birmingham
See all
Five Points South
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1127 23rd Street South, Birmingham, AL 35205
Five Points South

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
We have a rare Studio apartment that has just come open for an early May move in on the top floor of Hermosa! It is 545 sq ft and features all black appliances, the original hard wood flooring, pantry closet, 2 more closets and a super neat extra side room for a small office, library or storage space! This is a unique floor plan for a studio and will not last long! Only $720 total which includes the water/sewer flat rate charge!

Better hurry as it will not last long!!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 23rd Street South have any available units?
1127 23rd Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Birmingham, AL.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Is 1127 23rd Street South currently offering any rent specials?
1127 23rd Street South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 23rd Street South pet-friendly?
No, 1127 23rd Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 1127 23rd Street South offer parking?
No, 1127 23rd Street South does not offer parking.
Does 1127 23rd Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1127 23rd Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 23rd Street South have a pool?
No, 1127 23rd Street South does not have a pool.
Does 1127 23rd Street South have accessible units?
No, 1127 23rd Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 23rd Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1127 23rd Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1127 23rd Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 1127 23rd Street South does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S
Birmingham, AL 35233
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd
Birmingham, AL 35242
Places at Red Rocks
1534 17th Street South
Birmingham, AL 35205
The Kenzie Apartment Homes
4501 Old Caldwell Mill Rd
Birmingham, AL 35242
Arbors at Cahaba River
50 Cahaba River Parc
Birmingham, AL 35243
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd
Birmingham, AL 35242
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing
Birmingham, AL 35211
Mountainside Apartments
101 Penthouse Drive
Birmingham, AL 35205

Similar Pages

Birmingham 1 BedroomsBirmingham 2 Bedrooms
Birmingham Dog Friendly ApartmentsBirmingham Pet Friendly Places
Birmingham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, AL
Alabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, AL
Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glen IrisFive Points SouthForest Park
Sand RidgeHighland ParkCrestwood South
CrestlineLiberty Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University