Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

100 Red Ln Cir

100 Red Lane Circle · (205) 545-8474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Red Lane Circle, Birmingham, AL 35215
Roebuck

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 100 Red Ln Cir · Avail. now

$895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Electric Stove

This home features vinyl flooring throughout the living areas, the kitchen, and the bathrooms. The bedrooms have carpet flooring. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Deck
Driveway
Fenced Yard

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

(RLNE5831393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Red Ln Cir have any available units?
100 Red Ln Cir has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Red Ln Cir have?
Some of 100 Red Ln Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Red Ln Cir currently offering any rent specials?
100 Red Ln Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Red Ln Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Red Ln Cir is pet friendly.
Does 100 Red Ln Cir offer parking?
No, 100 Red Ln Cir does not offer parking.
Does 100 Red Ln Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Red Ln Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Red Ln Cir have a pool?
No, 100 Red Ln Cir does not have a pool.
Does 100 Red Ln Cir have accessible units?
No, 100 Red Ln Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Red Ln Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Red Ln Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
