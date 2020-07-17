100 Red Ln Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

3 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Electric Stove



This home features vinyl flooring throughout the living areas, the kitchen, and the bathrooms. The bedrooms have carpet flooring. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.



This house also includes:

Electric Water Heater

Heat Pump

Central Cooling System



Additional information:

Deck

Driveway

Fenced Yard



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



(RLNE5831393)