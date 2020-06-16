All apartments in Birmingham
100 Red Lane Circle

100 Red Lane Circle · (205) 623-5220
Location

100 Red Lane Circle, Birmingham, AL 35215
Roebuck

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Electric Stove

This home features vinyl flooring throughout the living areas, the kitchen, and the bathrooms. The bedrooms have carpet flooring. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Deck
Driveway
Fenced Yard

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

