All apartments in Bibb County
Find more places like 77 Oakwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bibb County, AL
/
77 Oakwood Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 3:52 PM

77 Oakwood Street

77 Oakwood St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

77 Oakwood St, Bibb County, AL 35188

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not allow for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Oakwood Street have any available units?
77 Oakwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bibb County, AL.
Is 77 Oakwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
77 Oakwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Oakwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 77 Oakwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 77 Oakwood Street offer parking?
No, 77 Oakwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 77 Oakwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 Oakwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Oakwood Street have a pool?
No, 77 Oakwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 77 Oakwood Street have accessible units?
No, 77 Oakwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Oakwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 77 Oakwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 77 Oakwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 77 Oakwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALMontgomery, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALPrattville, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALGardendale, AL
Pell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, ALMargaret, ALWarrior, ALHelena, ALBessemer, ALCalera, ALNorthport, ALHueytown, ALChelsea, AL
Midfield, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALBrook Highland, ALAdamsville, ALIrondale, ALForestdale, ALTarrant, ALFultondale, ALLeeds, ALGraysville, ALTrussville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamThe University of Alabama
Auburn University at MontgomeryBirmingham Southern College
Jefferson State Community College