Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:44 PM

71 Carriage House Road Southwest

71 Carriage House Road Southwest · (205) 271-0177
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

71 Carriage House Road Southwest, Bessemer, AL 35022

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1802 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Carriage House Road Southwest have any available units?
71 Carriage House Road Southwest has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 71 Carriage House Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
71 Carriage House Road Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Carriage House Road Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 71 Carriage House Road Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 71 Carriage House Road Southwest offer parking?
No, 71 Carriage House Road Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 71 Carriage House Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Carriage House Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Carriage House Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 71 Carriage House Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 71 Carriage House Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 71 Carriage House Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Carriage House Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Carriage House Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Carriage House Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Carriage House Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
