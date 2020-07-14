All apartments in Bessemer
544 Woodhill Cove Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:50 PM

544 Woodhill Cove Drive

544 Woodhill Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Bessemer
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
3 Bedrooms
Location

544 Woodhill Cove Drive, Bessemer, AL 35022

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This grand home speaks volume once you turn into the neighborhood. The Brown Retreat offers a 2 car garage, large open concept between the kitchen and living room, all kitchen appliances, and spacious bedrooms.. This home is also located a few miles from the local shopping areas, and public schools.

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 Woodhill Cove Drive have any available units?
544 Woodhill Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bessemer, AL.
Is 544 Woodhill Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
544 Woodhill Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 Woodhill Cove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 544 Woodhill Cove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 544 Woodhill Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 544 Woodhill Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 544 Woodhill Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 544 Woodhill Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 Woodhill Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 544 Woodhill Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 544 Woodhill Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 544 Woodhill Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 544 Woodhill Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 544 Woodhill Cove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 544 Woodhill Cove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 544 Woodhill Cove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
