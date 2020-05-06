All apartments in Bessemer
445 Carriage Hills Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:35 PM

445 Carriage Hills Drive

445 Carriage Hills Drive · (205) 271-0177
Location

445 Carriage Hills Drive, Bessemer, AL 35022

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,445

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1812 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Carriage Hills Drive have any available units?
445 Carriage Hills Drive has a unit available for $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 445 Carriage Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
445 Carriage Hills Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Carriage Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 445 Carriage Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 445 Carriage Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 445 Carriage Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 445 Carriage Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 Carriage Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Carriage Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 445 Carriage Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 445 Carriage Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 445 Carriage Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Carriage Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 445 Carriage Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 445 Carriage Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 445 Carriage Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
