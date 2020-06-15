Rent Calculator
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:00 AM
1 of 31
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1820 Fairfax Ave
1820 Fairfax Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1820 Fairfax Avenue, Bessemer, AL 35020
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Check out this newly renovated property in Bessemer with 5 beds, 3 bath , granite counters, luxury flooring throughout and a 2-Car Garage!! Call us NOW and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1820 Fairfax Ave have any available units?
1820 Fairfax Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bessemer, AL
.
What amenities does 1820 Fairfax Ave have?
Some of 1820 Fairfax Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1820 Fairfax Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Fairfax Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Fairfax Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 Fairfax Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1820 Fairfax Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1820 Fairfax Ave does offer parking.
Does 1820 Fairfax Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 Fairfax Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Fairfax Ave have a pool?
No, 1820 Fairfax Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1820 Fairfax Ave have accessible units?
No, 1820 Fairfax Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Fairfax Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 Fairfax Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 Fairfax Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1820 Fairfax Ave has units with air conditioning.
