All apartments in Bessemer
Find more places like 1820 Fairfax Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bessemer, AL
/
1820 Fairfax Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

1820 Fairfax Ave

1820 Fairfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bessemer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1820 Fairfax Avenue, Bessemer, AL 35020

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Check out this newly renovated property in Bessemer with 5 beds, 3 bath , granite counters, luxury flooring throughout and a 2-Car Garage!! Call us NOW and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Fairfax Ave have any available units?
1820 Fairfax Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bessemer, AL.
What amenities does 1820 Fairfax Ave have?
Some of 1820 Fairfax Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 Fairfax Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Fairfax Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Fairfax Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 Fairfax Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1820 Fairfax Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1820 Fairfax Ave does offer parking.
Does 1820 Fairfax Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 Fairfax Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Fairfax Ave have a pool?
No, 1820 Fairfax Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1820 Fairfax Ave have accessible units?
No, 1820 Fairfax Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Fairfax Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 Fairfax Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 Fairfax Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1820 Fairfax Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bessemer 2 BedroomsBessemer Apartments with Garage
Bessemer Apartments with PoolBessemer Dog Friendly Apartments
Bessemer Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, AL
Clanton, ALMargaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, AL
Helena, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, ALNorthport, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, ALMoundville, ALAdamsville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University