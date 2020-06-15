1820 Fairfax Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Check out this newly renovated property in Bessemer with 5 beds, 3 bath , granite counters, luxury flooring throughout and a 2-Car Garage!! Call us NOW and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!