1320 22nd Avenue.
Last updated July 21 2020 at 11:43 PM

1320 22nd Avenue

1320 22nd Avenue · (205) 433-0170
Location

1320 22nd Avenue, Bessemer, AL 35020

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$800

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1107 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This is a 3 bedroom and 1 bedroom home located in Bessemer! This home has beautiful hardwoods and a fenced in backyard! This home want last long!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1320 22nd Avenue have any available units?
1320 22nd Avenue has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1320 22nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1320 22nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 22nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 22nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1320 22nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 1320 22nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1320 22nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 22nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 22nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 1320 22nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1320 22nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1320 22nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 22nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 22nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 22nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1320 22nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

