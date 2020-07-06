30947 PENINSULA DR

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

This grand 5BR/5.5BA home is located on highly sought after Ono Island! You will be wowed by the spacious layout of this stunning long term rental, complete with an elevator! The interior features four stories starting with over sized garages and a private bedroom and bath on the ground floor. The main floor includes the kitchen, dining, living room, a study/guest bedroom, and large laundry room. Additional spacious bedrooms can be found upstairs as well as a bright and private studio space on the fourth floor. The exterior boasts several covered decks and screened porches, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. This rental also includes a boat slip making this home a boater’s dream! Enjoy many amenities in the exclusive and gated Ono community such as pool, tennis, clubhouse, and fishing pier. This rental is pet friendly with approval and a $400 non-refundable pet fee per pet.