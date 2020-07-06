All apartments in Baldwin County
30947 PENINSULA DR
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:42 PM

30947 PENINSULA DR

30947 Peninsula Drive · (855) 981-7516
Location

30947 Peninsula Drive, Baldwin County, AL 36561

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4493 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This grand 5BR/5.5BA home is located on highly sought after Ono Island! You will be wowed by the spacious layout of this stunning long term rental, complete with an elevator! The interior features four stories starting with over sized garages and a private bedroom and bath on the ground floor. The main floor includes the kitchen, dining, living room, a study/guest bedroom, and large laundry room. Additional spacious bedrooms can be found upstairs as well as a bright and private studio space on the fourth floor. The exterior boasts several covered decks and screened porches, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. This rental also includes a boat slip making this home a boater’s dream! Enjoy many amenities in the exclusive and gated Ono community such as pool, tennis, clubhouse, and fishing pier. This rental is pet friendly with approval and a $400 non-refundable pet fee per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30947 PENINSULA DR have any available units?
30947 PENINSULA DR has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30947 PENINSULA DR have?
Some of 30947 PENINSULA DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30947 PENINSULA DR currently offering any rent specials?
30947 PENINSULA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30947 PENINSULA DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 30947 PENINSULA DR is pet friendly.
Does 30947 PENINSULA DR offer parking?
Yes, 30947 PENINSULA DR offers parking.
Does 30947 PENINSULA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30947 PENINSULA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30947 PENINSULA DR have a pool?
Yes, 30947 PENINSULA DR has a pool.
Does 30947 PENINSULA DR have accessible units?
No, 30947 PENINSULA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 30947 PENINSULA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30947 PENINSULA DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 30947 PENINSULA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 30947 PENINSULA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
