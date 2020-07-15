Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry cable included carpet fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym pool roommate matching hot tub internet access volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly e-payments nest technology package receiving tennis court

The Hub at Auburn prides itself in offering you not only superior apartments, but also a quality lifestyle that is designed for everyone. We offer convenient individual leases, roommate matching services and resident activities. Not only is The Hub at Auburn close to Auburn University, Southern Union State Community College and Tuskegee University, but The Hub at Auburn is also conveniently located on Auburn University's Tiger Transit route and has a covered bus stop for our resident's convenience. The Hub at Auburn has everything a community needs with a sparkling pool, fitness center, business center, basketball court, volleyball court and more.