Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

The Hub at Auburn

626 Shug Jordan Pkwy · (334) 373-4924
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

626 Shug Jordan Pkwy, Auburn, AL 36832

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Newton

$1,138

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Newton Furnished

$1,218

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Jackson

$1,516

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1214 sqft

Jackson Furnished

$1,736

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1214 sqft

Dufner

$2,016

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1523 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Hub at Auburn.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
cable included
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
roommate matching
hot tub
internet access
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
e-payments
nest technology
package receiving
tennis court
The Hub at Auburn prides itself in offering you not only superior apartments, but also a quality lifestyle that is designed for everyone. We offer convenient individual leases, roommate matching services and resident activities. Not only is The Hub at Auburn close to Auburn University, Southern Union State Community College and Tuskegee University, but The Hub at Auburn is also conveniently located on Auburn University's Tiger Transit route and has a covered bus stop for our resident's convenience. The Hub at Auburn has everything a community needs with a sparkling pool, fitness center, business center, basketball court, volleyball court and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 one time
limit: 1
rent: $25 Monthly
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman and other aggressive breeds. Residents are obligated to disclose during the application process or any time thereafter while residing at the community, the need for an accommodation for a service animal or assistive animal.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Hub at Auburn have any available units?
The Hub at Auburn offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,138 and four-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,516. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does The Hub at Auburn have?
Some of The Hub at Auburn's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Hub at Auburn currently offering any rent specials?
The Hub at Auburn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Hub at Auburn pet-friendly?
Yes, The Hub at Auburn is pet friendly.
Does The Hub at Auburn offer parking?
No, The Hub at Auburn does not offer parking.
Does The Hub at Auburn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Hub at Auburn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Hub at Auburn have a pool?
Yes, The Hub at Auburn has a pool.
Does The Hub at Auburn have accessible units?
Yes, The Hub at Auburn has accessible units.
Does The Hub at Auburn have units with dishwashers?
No, The Hub at Auburn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Hub at Auburn have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Hub at Auburn has units with air conditioning.
