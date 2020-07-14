All apartments in Auburn
Grayton on Dean

420 N Dean Rd · (334) 421-5554
Location

420 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL 36830

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 8N · Avail. now

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 16B · Avail. now

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9C · Avail. now

$880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 11G · Avail. now

$880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 10H · Avail. now

$880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grayton on Dean.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
dog park
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
playground
tennis court
Discover the lifestyle you have been dreaming about at The Courtyards at Auburn apartments. Here you will find the best one, two and three bedroom apartments in Auburn, AL. Our homes feature private patios and balconies, king-sized bedrooms, bright living spaces and linen closets.
\n
\n
The Courtyards at Auburn is a beautifully landscaped community with two sparkling swimming pools, the only heated pool in Auburn, tennis court, fitness center, playground, dog park, and a professional, caring management team to make you feel at home from the moment you arrive!
\n
\n
We are just minutes from downtown Auburn and the beautiful campus of Auburn University, with excellent shopping, dining and entertainment options within walking distance. We are also centrally located with easy access to I-85.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 per person
Deposit: $300 up to 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: Administrative Fee $75
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking Permits required. Visitor spots available for guest. No additional storage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

