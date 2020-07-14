Grayton on Dean

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill dog park guest parking hot tub online portal package receiving playground tennis court

Discover the lifestyle you have been dreaming about at The Courtyards at Auburn apartments. Here you will find the best one, two and three bedroom apartments in Auburn, AL. Our homes feature private patios and balconies, king-sized bedrooms, bright living spaces and linen closets.









The Courtyards at Auburn is a beautifully landscaped community with two sparkling swimming pools, the only heated pool in Auburn, tennis court, fitness center, playground, dog park, and a professional, caring management team to make you feel at home from the moment you arrive!









We are just minutes from downtown Auburn and the beautiful campus of Auburn University, with excellent shopping, dining and entertainment options within walking distance. We are also centrally located with easy access to I-85.