Auburn Flats

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry internet access online portal package receiving parking hot tub tennis court

Westshore Landing Apartments offers 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Auburn, AL with a host of desirable features including large fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryer connections and extra closets. All beautifully situated amongst mature shade trees and manicured lawns. Welcome additions in any home, you will appreciate our spacious kitchens and extra closet space. Westshore Landing Apartments is where you can come home to relax in the comforts of a quiet secluded community with desirable amenities after the excitement of a bustling metropolitan area located just minutes away. We are conveniently located minutes from Auburn University and steps away from the Tiger Transit. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.