Auburn Flats
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:30 PM

Auburn Flats

2260 E University Dr · (334) 468-6722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2260 E University Dr, Auburn, AL 36830

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10D · Avail. Aug 25

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Auburn Flats.

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
internet access
online portal
package receiving
parking
hot tub
tennis court
Westshore Landing Apartments offers 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Auburn, AL with a host of desirable features including large fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryer connections and extra closets. All beautifully situated amongst mature shade trees and manicured lawns. Welcome additions in any home, you will appreciate our spacious kitchens and extra closet space. Westshore Landing Apartments is where you can come home to relax in the comforts of a quiet secluded community with desirable amenities after the excitement of a bustling metropolitan area located just minutes away. We are conveniently located minutes from Auburn University and steps away from the Tiger Transit. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400 for 1 pet, $600 for 2 pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot. Other. Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Auburn Flats have any available units?
Auburn Flats has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Auburn Flats have?
Some of Auburn Flats's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Auburn Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Auburn Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Auburn Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Auburn Flats is pet friendly.
Does Auburn Flats offer parking?
Yes, Auburn Flats offers parking.
Does Auburn Flats have units with washers and dryers?
No, Auburn Flats does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Auburn Flats have a pool?
Yes, Auburn Flats has a pool.
Does Auburn Flats have accessible units?
No, Auburn Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Auburn Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Auburn Flats has units with dishwashers.
Does Auburn Flats have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Auburn Flats has units with air conditioning.
