Auburn Flats

Lease Length: 6-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400 for 1 pet, $600 for 2 pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot. Other. Please call for parking information.