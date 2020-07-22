All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 9514 Lee Road 54.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, AL
/
9514 Lee Road 54
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

9514 Lee Road 54

9514 Lee Road 54 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9514 Lee Road 54, Auburn, AL 36830

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
9514 Lee Road 54 Available 08/07/20 9514 Society Hill Road - Kitchen w/ stove, ref., D/W, central heat & A/C, carpet & tile, wet bar, W/D conn., fenced area, 2 car garage. PET ALLOWED W/ PET DEPOSIT / FAMILY

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5968612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9514 Lee Road 54 have any available units?
9514 Lee Road 54 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, AL.
What amenities does 9514 Lee Road 54 have?
Some of 9514 Lee Road 54's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9514 Lee Road 54 currently offering any rent specials?
9514 Lee Road 54 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9514 Lee Road 54 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9514 Lee Road 54 is pet friendly.
Does 9514 Lee Road 54 offer parking?
Yes, 9514 Lee Road 54 offers parking.
Does 9514 Lee Road 54 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9514 Lee Road 54 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9514 Lee Road 54 have a pool?
No, 9514 Lee Road 54 does not have a pool.
Does 9514 Lee Road 54 have accessible units?
No, 9514 Lee Road 54 does not have accessible units.
Does 9514 Lee Road 54 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9514 Lee Road 54 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9514 Lee Road 54 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9514 Lee Road 54 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hub at Auburn
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy
Auburn, AL 36832
1322 North
1322 N Dean Rd
Auburn, AL 36830
Auburn Flats
2260 E University Dr
Auburn, AL 36830
Grayton on Dean
420 N Dean Rd
Auburn, AL 36830

Similar Pages

Auburn 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAuburn Apartments with Balconies
Auburn Apartments with PoolsAuburn Dog Friendly Apartments
Auburn Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Montgomery, ALColumbus, GALaGrange, GA
Phenix City, ALWetumpka, ALPike Road, AL
Opelika, ALTroy, ALSylacauga, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn UniversityAuburn University at Montgomery
Chattahoochee Valley Community CollegeColumbus State University
LaGrange College