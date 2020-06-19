All apartments in Auburn
808 N. Gay St. Unit E-103
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

808 N. Gay St. Unit E-103

808 North Gay Street · (334) 887-3606
Location

808 North Gay Street, Auburn, AL 36830

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 808 N. Gay St. Unit E-103 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
808 N. Gay St. Unit E-103 Available 08/01/20 College Oaks - Great New Construction Townhomes. Just one mile from campus. This townhome has an open floorplan downstairs including the kitchen, great room, and dining room. Kitchen has upscale finishes like granite countertops, designer cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. There is a half bath downstairs. Upstairs there are 2 spacious bedrooms each with private ensuite bathrooms and walk-in closets.

Cat Friendly
Small Dog Friendly - Less than 20 lbs.

(RLNE5851750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 N. Gay St. Unit E-103 have any available units?
808 N. Gay St. Unit E-103 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 808 N. Gay St. Unit E-103 have?
Some of 808 N. Gay St. Unit E-103's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 N. Gay St. Unit E-103 currently offering any rent specials?
808 N. Gay St. Unit E-103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 N. Gay St. Unit E-103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 N. Gay St. Unit E-103 is pet friendly.
Does 808 N. Gay St. Unit E-103 offer parking?
No, 808 N. Gay St. Unit E-103 does not offer parking.
Does 808 N. Gay St. Unit E-103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 N. Gay St. Unit E-103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 N. Gay St. Unit E-103 have a pool?
No, 808 N. Gay St. Unit E-103 does not have a pool.
Does 808 N. Gay St. Unit E-103 have accessible units?
No, 808 N. Gay St. Unit E-103 does not have accessible units.
Does 808 N. Gay St. Unit E-103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 N. Gay St. Unit E-103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 N. Gay St. Unit E-103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 N. Gay St. Unit E-103 does not have units with air conditioning.
