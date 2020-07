Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities

449 N Donahue Dr D-27 Available 08/10/20 Tiger Inn East - Close to Campus! Available June or July! - Location! Location! 3 BR/ 3 BA Condo with close proximity to stadium and AU campus. On Tiger Transit route. 1st Floor unit with Wood flooring, Kitchen with Granite Countertops. Stainless steel Appliances and Microwave. Contact us to set up a showing at 334-826-7777 or email us for more info at info@hayleymanagement.com



*Note-This property will be managed by the owner of the property rather than by Hayley Management Company. The owner of the property has hired Hayley Management Company for consignment purposes only. Owner will manage the property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4987423)