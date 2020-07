Amenities

433 Harper Avenue Available 08/10/20 Deerfield I Condos - DEERFIELD I CONDOS: Spacious unfurnished townhouse style condominiums with full sized washer and dryer. Kitchen is furnished with stove, frost free refrigerator with ice-maker, dishwasher, central heat and A/C and window treatments are also furnished. There is a swimming pool and basketball court on the grounds. Garbage collection and monthly pest control are furnished. NOTE: SOME UNITS HAVE BASEMENTS AND RENT FOR $1000 PER MONTH. 12 month lease. NO PETS. TIGER TRANSIT.



