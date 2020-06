Amenities

in unit laundry parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

429 North Gay Street! - Unit is located within one mile of Auburn University and is walking distance to food and entertainment. Apartment includes all appliances plus washer and dryer. There is ample parking and a large open space.



Photos are show photos to get general layout of the unit.



For more information call Hayley Management Company at 334-319-4724 or email at nowleasingauburn@gmail.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3914105)