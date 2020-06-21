2428 E. University, Unit 503 Available 08/03/20 2428 E University Dr. #503 - ASBURY HILLS CONDOS-Kitchen with stove, ref., D/W. microwave, central heat & A/C, carpet, W/D furnished, 1 car garage. GRADS / NO PETS
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2428 E. University, Unit 503 have any available units?
2428 E. University, Unit 503 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2428 E. University, Unit 503 have?
Some of 2428 E. University, Unit 503's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2428 E. University, Unit 503 currently offering any rent specials?
2428 E. University, Unit 503 isn't currently offering any rent specials.