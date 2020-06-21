All apartments in Auburn
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2428 E. University, Unit 503

2428 E University Dr · (334) 887-3425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2428 E University Dr, Auburn, AL 36830
Stage Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2428 E. University, Unit 503 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2428 E. University, Unit 503 Available 08/03/20 2428 E University Dr. #503 - ASBURY HILLS CONDOS-Kitchen with stove, ref., D/W. microwave, central heat & A/C, carpet, W/D furnished, 1 car garage. GRADS / NO PETS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5823269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2428 E. University, Unit 503 have any available units?
2428 E. University, Unit 503 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2428 E. University, Unit 503 have?
Some of 2428 E. University, Unit 503's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2428 E. University, Unit 503 currently offering any rent specials?
2428 E. University, Unit 503 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2428 E. University, Unit 503 pet-friendly?
No, 2428 E. University, Unit 503 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 2428 E. University, Unit 503 offer parking?
Yes, 2428 E. University, Unit 503 does offer parking.
Does 2428 E. University, Unit 503 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2428 E. University, Unit 503 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2428 E. University, Unit 503 have a pool?
No, 2428 E. University, Unit 503 does not have a pool.
Does 2428 E. University, Unit 503 have accessible units?
No, 2428 E. University, Unit 503 does not have accessible units.
Does 2428 E. University, Unit 503 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2428 E. University, Unit 503 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2428 E. University, Unit 503 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2428 E. University, Unit 503 has units with air conditioning.
