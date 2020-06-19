All apartments in Auburn
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2428 E. University Dr #1310

2428 East University Drive · (334) 246-0770 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2428 East University Drive, Auburn, AL 36830

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2428 E. University Dr #1310 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
guest parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
2428 E. University Dr #1310 Available 08/01/20 Asbury Hills Town Home - Three Bedroom - Great Location - Asbury Hills Condominiums located off Shug Jordan Parkway near the intersection of N. Dean Rd. Close to Auburn Mall, Auburn University, Shopping & Restaurants. Two Story town house with (1) car garage. Three bedrooms, two baths and laundry room upstairs. Half bath, living/dining combo downstairs. Community Pool! HOA covers all exterior maintenance, pool, guest parking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3875364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2428 E. University Dr #1310 have any available units?
2428 E. University Dr #1310 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2428 E. University Dr #1310 have?
Some of 2428 E. University Dr #1310's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2428 E. University Dr #1310 currently offering any rent specials?
2428 E. University Dr #1310 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2428 E. University Dr #1310 pet-friendly?
No, 2428 E. University Dr #1310 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 2428 E. University Dr #1310 offer parking?
Yes, 2428 E. University Dr #1310 does offer parking.
Does 2428 E. University Dr #1310 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2428 E. University Dr #1310 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2428 E. University Dr #1310 have a pool?
Yes, 2428 E. University Dr #1310 has a pool.
Does 2428 E. University Dr #1310 have accessible units?
No, 2428 E. University Dr #1310 does not have accessible units.
Does 2428 E. University Dr #1310 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2428 E. University Dr #1310 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2428 E. University Dr #1310 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2428 E. University Dr #1310 does not have units with air conditioning.
