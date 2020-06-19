Amenities
2428 E. University Dr #1310 Available 08/01/20 Asbury Hills Town Home - Three Bedroom - Great Location - Asbury Hills Condominiums located off Shug Jordan Parkway near the intersection of N. Dean Rd. Close to Auburn Mall, Auburn University, Shopping & Restaurants. Two Story town house with (1) car garage. Three bedrooms, two baths and laundry room upstairs. Half bath, living/dining combo downstairs. Community Pool! HOA covers all exterior maintenance, pool, guest parking.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3875364)