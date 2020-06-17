All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 1114 S College St 2-204, Auburn.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, AL
/
1114 S College St 2-204, Auburn
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1114 S College St 2-204, Auburn

1114 South College Street · (334) 319-4724
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1114 South College Street, Auburn, AL 36832

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1114 S College St 2-204, Auburn · Avail. Aug 10

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
volleyball court
1114 S College St 2-204, Auburn Available 08/10/20 The Edge Available Fall 2020! - Great 4bd/4ba 2nd Floor Unit at the Edge. The Edge is a great place for college living, each bedroom has its own walk-in closet and bathroom. Also comes with a balcony which has a closet for storage. Neighborhood amenities include pool, workout room, volleyball & b-ball courts. The apartments are only 1 miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium.

For more information please call Hayley Management Company at 334-319-4724 or email nowleasingauburn@gmail.com

(RLNE3855458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 S College St 2-204, Auburn have any available units?
1114 S College St 2-204, Auburn has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1114 S College St 2-204, Auburn have?
Some of 1114 S College St 2-204, Auburn's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 S College St 2-204, Auburn currently offering any rent specials?
1114 S College St 2-204, Auburn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 S College St 2-204, Auburn pet-friendly?
No, 1114 S College St 2-204, Auburn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 1114 S College St 2-204, Auburn offer parking?
No, 1114 S College St 2-204, Auburn does not offer parking.
Does 1114 S College St 2-204, Auburn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 S College St 2-204, Auburn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 S College St 2-204, Auburn have a pool?
Yes, 1114 S College St 2-204, Auburn has a pool.
Does 1114 S College St 2-204, Auburn have accessible units?
No, 1114 S College St 2-204, Auburn does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 S College St 2-204, Auburn have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 S College St 2-204, Auburn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 S College St 2-204, Auburn have units with air conditioning?
No, 1114 S College St 2-204, Auburn does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1114 S College St 2-204, Auburn?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1322 North
1322 N Dean Rd
Auburn, AL 36830
The Hub at Auburn
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy
Auburn, AL 36832
Auburn Flats
2260 E University Dr
Auburn, AL 36830
Grayton on Dean
420 N Dean Rd
Auburn, AL 36830

Similar Pages

Auburn 2 BedroomsAuburn Apartments with Balcony
Auburn Apartments with PoolAuburn Dog Friendly Apartments
Auburn Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Montgomery, ALColumbus, GALaGrange, GA
Phenix City, ALWetumpka, ALPike Road, AL
Sylacauga, ALOpelika, ALTroy, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn UniversityAuburn University at Montgomery
Chattahoochee Valley Community CollegeColumbus State University
LaGrange College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity