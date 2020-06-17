Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool volleyball court

1114 S College St 2-204, Auburn Available 08/10/20 The Edge Available Fall 2020! - Great 4bd/4ba 2nd Floor Unit at the Edge. The Edge is a great place for college living, each bedroom has its own walk-in closet and bathroom. Also comes with a balcony which has a closet for storage. Neighborhood amenities include pool, workout room, volleyball & b-ball courts. The apartments are only 1 miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium.



For more information please call Hayley Management Company at 334-319-4724 or email nowleasingauburn@gmail.com



