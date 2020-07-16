All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 1028 Crestwood St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, AL
/
1028 Crestwood St.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1028 Crestwood St.

1028 Crestwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1028 Crestwood Drive, Auburn, AL 36830
Stage Road

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
1028 Crestwood St. Available 08/08/20 1028 Crestwood Dr - Kitchen w/ stove, ref., D/W and disposal, central heat & A/C, carpeted, W/D conn., Yard maintained. NO PETS / GRADS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5157299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 Crestwood St. have any available units?
1028 Crestwood St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, AL.
What amenities does 1028 Crestwood St. have?
Some of 1028 Crestwood St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 Crestwood St. currently offering any rent specials?
1028 Crestwood St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 Crestwood St. pet-friendly?
No, 1028 Crestwood St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 1028 Crestwood St. offer parking?
No, 1028 Crestwood St. does not offer parking.
Does 1028 Crestwood St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 Crestwood St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 Crestwood St. have a pool?
No, 1028 Crestwood St. does not have a pool.
Does 1028 Crestwood St. have accessible units?
No, 1028 Crestwood St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 Crestwood St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1028 Crestwood St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1028 Crestwood St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1028 Crestwood St. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Auburn Flats
2260 E University Dr
Auburn, AL 36830
1322 North
1322 N Dean Rd
Auburn, AL 36830
Grayton on Dean
420 N Dean Rd
Auburn, AL 36830
The Hub at Auburn
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy
Auburn, AL 36832

Similar Pages

Auburn 2 BedroomsAuburn Apartments with Balconies
Auburn Apartments with PoolsAuburn Dog Friendly Apartments
Auburn Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Montgomery, ALColumbus, GALaGrange, GA
Phenix City, ALWetumpka, ALPike Road, AL
Opelika, ALTroy, ALSylacauga, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn UniversityAuburn University at Montgomery
Chattahoochee Valley Community CollegeColumbus State University
LaGrange College