Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 1028 Crestwood St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Auburn, AL
/
1028 Crestwood St.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1028 Crestwood St.
1028 Crestwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1028 Crestwood Drive, Auburn, AL 36830
Stage Road
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
1028 Crestwood St. Available 08/08/20 1028 Crestwood Dr - Kitchen w/ stove, ref., D/W and disposal, central heat & A/C, carpeted, W/D conn., Yard maintained. NO PETS / GRADS
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5157299)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1028 Crestwood St. have any available units?
1028 Crestwood St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Auburn, AL
.
What amenities does 1028 Crestwood St. have?
Some of 1028 Crestwood St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1028 Crestwood St. currently offering any rent specials?
1028 Crestwood St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 Crestwood St. pet-friendly?
No, 1028 Crestwood St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Auburn
.
Does 1028 Crestwood St. offer parking?
No, 1028 Crestwood St. does not offer parking.
Does 1028 Crestwood St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 Crestwood St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 Crestwood St. have a pool?
No, 1028 Crestwood St. does not have a pool.
Does 1028 Crestwood St. have accessible units?
No, 1028 Crestwood St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 Crestwood St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1028 Crestwood St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1028 Crestwood St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1028 Crestwood St. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Auburn Flats
2260 E University Dr
Auburn, AL 36830
1322 North
1322 N Dean Rd
Auburn, AL 36830
Grayton on Dean
420 N Dean Rd
Auburn, AL 36830
The Hub at Auburn
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy
Auburn, AL 36832
Similar Pages
Auburn 2 Bedrooms
Auburn Apartments with Balconies
Auburn Apartments with Pools
Auburn Dog Friendly Apartments
Auburn Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Montgomery, AL
Columbus, GA
LaGrange, GA
Phenix City, AL
Wetumpka, AL
Pike Road, AL
Opelika, AL
Troy, AL
Sylacauga, AL
Apartments Near Colleges
Auburn University
Auburn University at Montgomery
Chattahoochee Valley Community College
Columbus State University
LaGrange College