Athens
Find more places like 508 4th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
Athens, AL
508 4th St
508 4th St
508 4th Street
No Longer Available
Location
508 4th Street, Athens, AL 35611
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This newly renovated property located in Athens has 3 beds, 2 bath , granite counters, luxury flooring, a flat lot and a 2-car garage!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785 to schedule a showing!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 508 4th St have any available units?
508 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Athens, AL
.
What amenities does 508 4th St have?
Some of 508 4th St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 508 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
508 4th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 4th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 4th St is pet friendly.
Does 508 4th St offer parking?
Yes, 508 4th St offers parking.
Does 508 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 4th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 4th St have a pool?
No, 508 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 508 4th St have accessible units?
No, 508 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 508 4th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 4th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 508 4th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 508 4th St has units with air conditioning.
